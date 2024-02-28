Moldova | The leadership of Transnistria gathers in a rare session: to request to join Russia

The leaders of the strip of land between Ukraine and Moldova are preparing a request to join Russia.

Moldovan and the Supreme Council of the Transnistria region, which lies between Ukraine and Ukraine, will meet today, Wednesday, for a rare session. The European Union and Moldova fear that the purpose of the meeting is to present a request for the annexation of Transnistria to Russia.

The narrow strip of land in Transnistria has been practically under the control of Russian-backed forces since the collapse of the Soviet Union. According to international law, the region is part of Moldova.

It has been feared that Russia will try to open a second front against Ukraine from Transnistria. Last week, the Russian Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine of planning to attack Transnistria.

Transnistria the supreme council last met in 2006 and decided to hold a referendum in the region. At that time, almost all those who voted supported Transnistria joining Russia.

The official topic of today's meeting is the discussion of Transnistria's “political and socioeconomic situation” and the pressure from Moldova.

A local opposition politician Gennady Chorban according to it, it is very likely that the representatives will request the annexation of Transnistria to Russia. President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to deliver a State of the Nation Address to the Russian Parliament tomorrow.

Russia has supported the economy of Transnistria, but the region has been isolated worse than before after the start of a full-scale war in Ukraine.

Russia has about 1,500 soldiers in Transnistria, formally on peacekeeping duties. The area has its own currency unit, security forces and residents have their own passport.

Most of Transnistria's approximately 450,000 inhabitants also have Moldovan, Russian or Ukrainian citizenship.