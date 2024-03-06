Chisinau suspended the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

The Government of Moldova approved the suspension of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE). This was announced by the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic Valery Mizha, reports RIA News.

He explained that this decision was made by the government due to a “fundamental change in circumstances” since the conclusion of the CFE Treaty in Paris in November 1990. Mija also added that Chisinau reserves the opportunity to return to the implementation of the agreement later.

It is noted that the decision of the Moldovan government will come into force 150 days after the notification of the CFE Treaty member states. It will be submitted for approval by parliament and then by the President of Moldova.

Previously, the Moldovan parliament supported the denunciation of three defense agreements concluded on the platform of the Commonwealth of Independent States. The reason given was the inapplicability and inappropriateness of the documents.