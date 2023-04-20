Moldovan Defense Minister Nosatiy: Chisinau does not provide military assistance to Ukraine

Moldova does not provide military assistance to Ukraine, declared Minister of Defense of the Republic Anatoly Nosatii on TVR Moldova.

He stressed that the state remains neutral. “We are not engaged in the supply of military equipment, weapons, other military equipment. We send only humanitarian aid to Ukraine,” the minister said. He also promised that Moldova would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians and host refugees.

Earlier, Nosatiy announced the readiness of Chisinau to help Kyiv in the restoration and demining of territories after the end of the conflict.