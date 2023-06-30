Two people were killed in a shooting at Chisinau airport in the Moldovan capital. The attacker was injured in the shootout with the police. Two people lost their lives “while carrying out their duty,” the Interior Ministry informed.

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said the victims were a border police officer and a security guard. A passenger was also injured in the crash, Recean said. “At this point, there is no longer any danger. The assailant was injured and is receiving medical attention. We confirm two victims. Commercial activity and flights continue to be disrupted at this time. We’ll be back with more details.”

According to the prime minister, the assailant is a 43-year-old Tajik citizen who had been banned from entering Moldova for security reasons. While being escorted, he took a weapon from a police officer and shot and killed the two victims.