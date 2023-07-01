Panic at Chisinau airport, capital of Moldova, where a man opened fire killing two people and was later arrested. The man, a foreigner who had been denied entry into the country, grabbed a policeman’s gun as he was being taken to a ban issuing office and started shooting, killing two people. The police special forces then intervened and the man, who is injured, was arrested. After the shooting, the airport was evacuated.

The man who opened fire is a 43-year-old Tajik citizen who was denied entry to Moldova. Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean made it known, adding that the two people killed are a border guard and an airport security agent. A passenger was also injured.

“A 43-year-old Tajikistan national has been denied entry to Moldova for security reasons. While being escorted to the area for the formalization of the procedure for returning to his country of origin, he fired a weapon stolen from a border police officer, killing a border guard and an airport security officer. He also injured a passenger who is currently receiving medical treatment,” the prime minister said, quoted by the Newsmaker website.