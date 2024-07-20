Former Moldovan Prime Minister Chicu: The country has become a hub for military aircraft

Moldova has become a logistics hub for military aircraft, former Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on the TV channel Live.

The politician doubted that these planes were transporting only humanitarian aid. He said that he was concerned about this situation as a citizen and as a parent. Chicu also called on the country’s authorities “not to play with fire” and not to drag Moldova into dangerous games, turning it into a battlefield between the West and the East. According to Chicu, the country should call for peace and help end the conflict.

Earlier, Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi said that the country was ready not only to receive protection from NATO, but also to provide it to other countries. “Moldova is ready to be not only a consumer of security, it is also ready to be a supplier of security,” he said, adding that in matters of security export, the republic counts on the help of Western partners.