Bolya: Moldova has become impoverished due to its desire for European integration

The desire to integrate into the European Union (EU) has brought poverty and population decline to Moldova, so it is necessary to assess the state’s capabilities and, perhaps, turn its attention to the East. This was stated by Vasile Bolea, the presidential candidate from the opposition bloc “Victory”, reports RIA Novosti.

According to him, due to the country’s movement towards EU integration, social infrastructure is in a deplorable state: schools and kindergartens are closing, research centers and universities are either merging or closing. “We are faced with thefts and other serious problems. This is reality,” he said.

Bolya added that he would not like to see the promotion of LGBT community values ​​in the country (The movement is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) and suggested paying attention to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, which have achieved impressive economic growth despite sanctions.

Earlier, former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves said that the EU does not need Moldova to join. According to him, this could mean spending money on developing a new member of the organization, which the EU could spend on itself.