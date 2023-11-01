Moldovagaz: the price of gas from Russia in November will be $830 per thousand cubic meters

The cost of Russian gas for Moldova in November 2023 will be $830.42 per thousand cubic meters. This figure will exceed the October value by more than $30, said the head of the Moldovagaz company Vadim Cheban in his Telegram-channel.

For comparison, last month the cost of gas supplies from Russia to Moldova was at $795.87 per thousand cubic meters. At the same time, in the first quarter of 2024, according to preliminary estimates by Moldovagaz analysts, the price of fuel will average $510.

Thus, in a few months the cost of Russian gas for the republic may decrease by approximately $285. “The entire volume of gas from PJSC Gazprom will be sent for the needs of Tiraspoltransgaz LLC (in Transnistria – approx. “Tapes.ru”), concluded Cheban.

Related materials:

Since December 2022, the Moldovagaz enterprise has been receiving gas from two sources – from the state enterprise Energocom and the Russian energy holding Gazprom. At the same time, fuel from Russia is sent to Transnistria, while the rest of Moldova uses gas from accumulated reserves, the total volume of which is more than 200 million cubic meters.

At the beginning of September 2023, the Minister of Energy of Moldova, Viktor Parlikov, announced the results of an audit of the republic’s historical debt for Russian gas supplies. He stated that at the end of March 2022, the country’s total obligations to Gazprom amounted to $709 million in monetary terms. However, 276 million of them were not confirmed by either party to the dispute, and another 400 million should not be collected due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. As a result, the country’s authorities offered to pay the monopolist only $8.6 million. The government of the republic intends to challenge the remaining amount in court.