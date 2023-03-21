In March, Moldova again started buying natural gas from Gazprom. This was announced on Monday, March 20, by the chairman of the board of Moldovagaz, Vadim Cheban, in his Telegram channel.

According to him, such a decision was made due to weather conditions, in connection with which gas consumption in Pridnestrovie decreased.

By the end of March 2023 JSC “Moldovagaz” will purchase for its consumers about 0.7-0.8 million cubic meters. m daily from PJSC Gazprom, and about 1.3-1.5 million cubic meters. m daily from Energocom JSC,” Cheban explained.

On November 1, the Moldovan authorities unilaterally decided to reduce the supply of natural gas to the territory of Transnistria. After that, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the unrecognized republic said that Moldova was taking away the gas intended for Pridnestrovie and filling up its storage facilities.

Earlier, on October 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, to meet Moldova halfway on the issue of gas supplies and gas prices. He added that at that time the company agreed to such a step and the contract was concluded on the terms of Chisinau.

Prior to this, on October 4, Gazprom announced that it reserves the right to completely stop gas supplies to Moldova in case of violation of the obligation to pay for blue fuel. Also, the Russian supplier has the right to terminate the contract due to a gross violation of the terms for concluding the contract on the historical debt of Moldovagaz JSC.