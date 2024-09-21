Moldova rejects PSRM complaint on reduction of number of polling stations in Russia

The Moldovan authorities have rejected the complaint of the Party of Socialists of Moldova (PSRM) against the Central Election Commission’s decision to reduce the number of polling stations in Russia. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

It is specified that such a decision was made by the Chisinau Appeals Chamber (APC). The APC called the CEC’s actions justified. According to the statement of the chamber, the Central Election Commission was guided by the recommendations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Information and Security Service. It is noted that the agencies paid attention to the remoteness of polling places in Russia from combat zones.

At the same time, the Arbitration Court added that the rejection of an appeal can be appealed to the Supreme Court of Justice within three days from the date of the decision.

Elections in Moldova will be held on October 20, in parallel with a referendum on joining the European Union (EU). Earlier, the country’s presidential candidate from the opposition bloc “Victory” Vasile Bolea said that the desire for EU integration has brought poverty and a declining population to the country.