Ideas about the centuries-old friendship of Moldova with the Russian Federation do not correspond to reality. This was announced on June 22 by the head of the parliament of the republic, Igor Grosu, on the air. Journal TV.

“All citizens need to get out of the illusion that we had a thousand-year friendship with Russia. They never respected us, they never respected small, medium, distant or close states,” he said.

However, the politician added, Chisinau could maintain relations with Moscow on the condition of mutual respect, although such a development of events is unlikely. In conclusion, Grosu emphasized that despite the modest role of Moldova in the world, other states and, in particular, the Russian Federation, must take into account its interests and plans.

Meanwhile, on June 21, it was reported that the majority of Moldovan residents do not approve of the authorities’ course of worsening relations with Russia. This is evidenced by the survey data conducted by the sociological company Intellect Group.

In addition, at the beginning of the month, the former president of the republic, Igor Dodon, said that the Moldovan leadership should follow the example of Georgia, which refused to break off relations with Russia. He also urged not to annul the agreements with the CIS and called false allegations that they contradict the course towards the country’s integration into the European Union.

Relations between Moscow and Chisinau escalated after Maia Sandu was elected President of Moldova in 2020. Gradually, the leadership of the republic began to ignore the meetings of countries within the framework of the CIS, and with the start of the special operation, it took the side of the West and lashed out at Russia with sharp criticism.