The head of the Ministry of Energy of Moldova, Parlikov, announced his refusal to purchase gas from Gazprom.

Moldova will no longer buy gas from Gazprom. This was stated by the Minister of Energy of the Republic Viktor Parlikov, his words are quoted RIA News.

The head of the Ministry of Energy explained the refusal of Russian fuel by the fact that Moldova received gas from alternative sources. At the same time, the price on the European market turned out to be lower, Parlikov emphasized.

There is a state of emergency in Moldova, declared due to the energy crisis, gas shortages and a sharp rise in prices for energy resources. Since December 2022, Moldovagaz has been receiving gas from the state enterprise Energocom and Gazprom. Fuel from Russia is sent to Transnistria, and the rest of Moldova uses gas from accumulated reserves.

Related materials:

In 2021, in order to re-sign the supply contract, Gazprom’s main requirement was to repay Moldova’s historical debt. At the same time, according to the President of the Republic, Maia Sandu, Moscow should not insist on returning funds for fuel “consumed during a difficult economic period.” The head of state said that the debts had been accumulating since 1994, and they would not be paid without an international audit.

According to the results of an audit conducted by the Norwegian Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma AS and the British Forensic Risk Alliance, Moldova recognized only 8.6 of the $709 million in debt to Gazprom. The authorities offered to forgive their debt for gas supplies and fines for late payments. In exchange, Chisinau agreed to pay compensation for “tariff deviations” in the amount of $153.57 million and waive claims for lack of supplies from October 2022 (about $160 million).

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Energy Igor Ananskikh said that the conditions put forward by Chisinau do not meet the interests of Moscow and do not imply financial benefits for Gazprom. He emphasized that Moscow is ready for dialogue, and the parties can consider different approaches to resolving the conflict, however, subject to Moldova paying its debts to Russia.