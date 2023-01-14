Prime Minister of Moldova was outraged by the fall of rocket fragments on the border with Ukraine

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa expressed outrage at the fall of rocket fragments on the border with Ukraine. She posted the corresponding message on her Facebook page. (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

“I express my indignation at the disrespect for the sovereignty of the Republic of Moldova in connection with the repeated violation of the country’s airspace and the fall of rocket fragments in the vicinity of the Larga settlement,” Gavrilitsa responded.

In addition, the Prime Minister expressed support for the Ukrainian people.

The discovery of debris in the north of Moldova became known on Saturday, January 14. The emergency service, the prosecutor’s office of the Briceni district and the Bombtech brigade were promptly notified about the incident. The scene was cordoned off.

Later, photographs appeared from the site of the fall of the rocket fragments. The ministry clarified that the border police implemented an action plan in case of emergency and increased the number of patrols in the border zone with Ukraine. In addition, surveillance of the airspace and the green belt has been strengthened.