The President of Moldova promised to arrest Vladimir Putin in case of his visit to the republic
Law enforcement agencies of Moldova will arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin in case of his visit to the republic. Maia Sandu, President of the country, stated this in interview EuronewsRomania.
According to her, the Moldovan security forces will resort to such measures in accordance with the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC).
#Moldova #promised #arrest #Putin #case #visit #republic
Leave a Reply