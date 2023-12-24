Moldova | Pro-EU president Maia Sandu is running for a second term

The president of Moldova, Maia Sandu, promises that her country will become a member of the EU.

Moldovan president Maia Sandu announced on Sunday that he will apply for a second term next year, reports AFP. Sandu said that he intends to guide the former Soviet republic to become an EU member.

European Union leaders agreed earlier this month to start formal membership talks with Moldova and Ukraine.

According to Sandu, it opened a “new page” for the country of 2.6 million inhabitants.

“We still have important steps to take, and I promise to continue if you give me your trust for the new season in 2024,” Sandu wrote on Facebook.

In addition, he asked the Moldovan parliament to start a referendum on EU membership next fall.

Sandu, 51, is a former World Bank economist. He is leading the opinion polls for the presidential elections held at the end of next year.

In a survey conducted earlier this month, Sandu's support was around 30 percent. The second was the pro-Russian former president of Moldova Igor Dodonwhich was supported by 24 percent.

Sandu just won Dodon in the presidential elections held at the end of 2020.

Moldova's current pro-EU government has condemned Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.