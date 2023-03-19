Moldovan Foreign Minister spoke about the government’s plans to impose sanctions against 25 Russians

The Moldovan government plans to impose sanctions against 25 Russians. On Sunday, March 19, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration (MIAEI) Nicu Popescu said this on the air of a local radio station Radio Europa Libera.

According to him, in a few weeks, sanctions measures will be introduced against 25 Russian citizens in the form of a ban on entry to Moldova, freezing of bank accounts and assets. Restrictions will affect those who are “in one way or another involved in the aggression against Ukraine.” At the same time, Popescu did not name the names of the Russians falling under the sanctions.

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the country would not join the Western sanctions against Russia, but on Friday, March 17, during a special address to deputies in parliament, she stressed that the republic would follow the European vector of development and join the European Union by 2030.

“As a country that chose the European vector, cooperating with the EU, and received the status of a candidate country for EU membership, Moldova should have joined the European sanctions,”

considers Popescu.