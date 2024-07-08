Moldova | Ivanka’s nerves burned when HS’s reporter started asking about propaganda – This is how Russia’s message bites

The House of Soviets in the center of Tiraspol is like a breath of fresh air in Transnistria, a part of Moldova but under Russian rule.

Journalist Outi Salovaara visited Moldova’s separatist regions of Gagauzia and Transnistria and followed how Russia conducts its propaganda war.

Gagauzia: “You don’t even know why there is a war in Ukraine!”

Mrather Russia than the European Union, declares As Ivanka a middle-aged Moldovan woman introducing herself at her home gate.

Ivanka lives in the small municipality of Congazi, which is crossed by the main road from Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, to the southern part of the country. Or “highway” – rather, this is just an ordinary narrow country road.