Deputy Prime Minister Spinu: Moldova is preparing to sue Gazprom for non-fulfillment of the contract

Moldova is going to sue the Russian “Gazprom” for failing to meet the gas contact and provoking an energy crisis in the country. About it informed Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu in an interview with Deutsche Welle (DW, recognized by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation as a foreign agent).

“Gazprom is to blame for the fact that we are forced to buy gas and electricity on the international market. And we are preparing to sue the concern for failure to fulfill the contract, ”the politician emphasized.

Spinu added that Chisinau intends to demand compensation for the damage, since the state was forced to redirect funds and take loans.

The Deputy Prime Minister pointed out that Moldova was counting on Gazprom, since the Russian company did not offer to revise or break it, as well as reduce the volume of supplies.

According to Spinu, the country’s authorities believe that the concern has become an unreliable partner after 30 years of deliveries. He added that Russia cannot demand payment for gas for Pridnestrovie, for its part, Chisinau paid for everything. The politician also called the sovereign right to store purchased gas in Ukraine’s storage facilities.

Earlier, the chairman of the board of the Moldovagaz gas distribution company, Vadim Cheban, said that Moldova would increase gas purchases by 60 percent through alternative suppliers to the Russian Gazprom. In December, the republic will increase purchases to 9.2 million cubic meters, he added.