Moldovagaz asks local non-residential consumers to consider the possibility of prepayment for gas received in the first half of December. This is stated in message companies.

Advances are a way that the company has found to prevent new debt to Gazprom. Moldovagaz also reminded that they can stop supplying gas to non-residential consumers if they violate the payment terms stipulated in the supply agreement.

“Moldovagaz” fully paid off with “Gazprom” for the fuel received in November. The contract between Moldova and Gazprom expired on September 30, 2021. In October, Moldova bought gas under a temporary contract at $ 790 per thousand cubic meters. Deliveries under a new five-year contract were supposed to begin on November 1 at a tariff favorable to the Moldovan side, but on condition that it fully repays its debts.

After threats to suspend fuel pumping for two days, Moldova transferred $ 74 million for gas supplied in October and the first half of November 2021.