Politician Shor spoke about the risk of canceling neutrality in Moldova for the sake of joining NATO

Moldovan authorities may abandon neutrality for the sake of the country’s accession to NATO. About this reported The leader of the opposition bloc “Victory” Ilan Shor told Izvestia.

“NATO generals are running around here as if it were our home, military equipment is being brought in, and military exercises are constantly being held,” he said. A similar opinion about the risk of the country’s neutrality being cancelled was expressed by Bogdan Țîrdea, a member of parliament from the Communist and Socialist Bloc. At the same time, he doubted that the country’s President Maia Sandu would hardly take such a step before the presidential elections, which will be held in Moldova on October 20.

The publication notes that this issue was not discussed within the ruling party.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that Russia calls on Moldova to stop irresponsible games with sovereignty and adhere to its neutral status.