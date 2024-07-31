Moldova, Former Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Victoria Furtună to Run for President

Victoria Furtună, former national anti-corruption prosecutor, has announced that she will run as an independent candidate in the presidential elections to be held on October 20. The announcement was made via a recording in Tiraspol, where he appears with a dove in his hand and in the background the flag of the separatist regime of Transnistria can be seen.

“I am entering the presidential race as an independent candidate. I am confident that my professional knowledge and leadership skills will bring peace, tranquility and prosperity to our common home, the Republic of Moldova,” Furtună said.

The former prosecutor predicts that Maia Sandu’s second presidential term will start with a war. A second front in Transnistria. She spoke of a war against peace in active preparation. Victoria Furtună began her career as a prosecutor in 2008 at the Chișinău City Hall Prosecutor’s Office. On July 18, 2016, she was appointed prosecutor at the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. She handled the case in which the former Minister of Transport was sentenced to prison for influence peddling and abuse of office, as well as the paid parking case, in which the former mayor of the capital was accused of corruption. In March this year, Victoria Furtună announced her resignation from the judiciary and accused the government establishment of fabricating fake news against judges who were not aligned with the government.