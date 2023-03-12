Moldovan police have announced that they have thwarted a plot by Moscow to destabilize the country. This was reported by the NewsMaker website. A Russian citizen who entered the country on March 9 has been arrested, police chief Viorel Cernauteanu said.

The plot was uncovered by an undercover Moldovan agent. The arrested man, who had already arrived in Moldova several times, was in charge of the training. The organizers had formed ten groups of ten people for destabilization actions. All the recruiters, seven of whom were arrested, were promised $10,000 for organizing anti-government riots. The Telegram channel of the Moldovan police also released a video of the training, recorded with a hidden camera.

Just today there was a protest demonstration in Chisinau by the pro-Russian party Shor, during which clashes took place with the police and 54 people were arrested.

Both the Moldovan president, Maia Sandu, and the American and Ukrainian services have denounced Russian attempts to destabilize the small former Soviet republic by installing a pro-Russian regime there.

A small country squeezed between Romania and Ukraine, Moldova is a candidate to join the EU. Within its territory is a small self-proclaimed pro-Russian republic, Transnistria, where Moscow’s troops are deployed.