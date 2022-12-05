Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa on Monday, December 5, expressed concern over the fall of a rocket fragment near the city of Briceni near the border with Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the government of the country.

“I was informed that recently a patrol of the Border Police discovered rocket components near the city of Briceni <...>. Both I and my colleagues are making every effort to keep the situation under control and avoid risks for our people,” she said.

The politician called on citizens to follow the recommendations of the competent authorities and take care of themselves, and also expressed solidarity with Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday, Moldovan border police discovered a fallen rocket in the north of the country. It is noted that the crash site has been cordoned off, sappers have been called.

Later it became known that the remains found in Moldova are most likely the upper stage of the Ukrainian S-300 air defense system. The remains of the rocket were discovered by a border police patrol near the city of Briceni.

Also on December 5, the media reported explosions in different regions of Ukraine. In particular, they sounded in Cherkasy, Zaporozhye and Poltava regions. In addition, there was information about several explosions in Odessa.

Earlier, on November 15, a rocket fell on the territory of the Polish village of Przewoduv. Two people died as a result of the incident. Some Western politicians have expressed the opinion that we are talking about a Russian missile. As US President Joe Biden said the next day, missile launches to Poland from Russia are unlikely. He also notified NATO and G7 partners that the incident in Poland was the result of the work of Ukrainian air defense.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, first expressed confidence that it was not a Ukrainian missile. However, he later clarified that he was not 100% sure that the missiles that fell in Poland were Russian.

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia noted that Ukraine and Poland are provoking a direct clash between the Russian Federation and NATO, unfoundedly accusing Russia.