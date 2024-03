Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova, Igor Grosu, alongside the country's president, Maia Sandu, and Prime Minister Dorin Recean, during a commemoration ceremony to mark the Day of Remembrance for the victims of the Transnistrian conflict | Photo: EFE/EPA/DUMITRU DORU

The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this Tuesday (19) the expulsion of a Russian diplomat in protest against the organization of Russian presidential elections in the separatist region of Transnistria, where Moscow maintains a military contingent.

According to the official note, the decision was communicated to the Russian ambassador to Moldova, Oleg Vasnetsov, who was summoned to the body's headquarters today. “The ambassador of the Russian Federation was officially notified that one of the embassy employees was declared persona non grata on the territory of the Republic of Moldova and had to leave the country,” the statement said.

The Moldovan government protested last weekend against the opening of several electoral colleges for the Russian presidential elections in Transnistria, where Moscow maintains an arsenal estimated at 40,000 tons of weapons and ammunition.

According to the authorities, these actions constitute a “new and flagrant violation of the norms of international law”.

On Tuesday last week, the Russian ambassador was again summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was informed of the ban on holding election events outside the headquarters of the Russian diplomatic mission. However, six electoral colleges were opened in Transnistria for the presidential elections.

According to Transnistrian authorities, almost a quarter of a million people with Russian passports live in the separatist territory, almost half the population of the self-proclaimed republic.

According to preliminary results, 97% of Transnistrian voters supported Vladimir Putin's re-election for his fifth term.

Transnistrian deputies recently turned to Moscow for help in the face of growing pressure from the Moldovan government, which supports Ukraine in its war with Russia.