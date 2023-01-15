The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova announced the discovery of part of a rocket with 80 kg of explosives in the north of the country

The warhead of the rocket with explosives was found at the site of the discovery of fragments on the border with Ukraine. The details of the incident were revealed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova on its Facebook page (social network is banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

“In the morning, police patrols informed the residents of the villages of Pavlovka and Larga to keep their distance and not approach the border of the security zone, which had to be expanded as law enforcement task forces discovered the missile’s warhead,” the ministry said.

They added that the warhead contains approximately 80 kilograms of explosives. Currently, a group of engineers from the Codru separate battalion of the National Army is figuring out how to eliminate the danger from the fallen rocket.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ukraine was informed that its warhead was found at the site of the discovery of missile fragments.

On the evening of January 14, fragments of a rocket fell in the north of Moldova – they were discovered by the border patrol of the Larga checkpoint. The scene was assessed. This is the third time that debris has fallen on the territory of the republic.

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa expressed outrage over the fall of rocket fragments on the border with Ukraine. In addition, the Prime Minister expressed support for the Ukrainian people.

Later, photographs appeared from the site of the fall of the rocket fragments. The Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that the border police implemented an action plan in case of emergency and increased the number of patrols in the border zone with Ukraine. In addition, surveillance of the airspace and the green belt has been strengthened.