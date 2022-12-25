Moldovan Foreign Ministry considers Russia’s statement on Chisinau’s cooperation with NATO as a threat

In Moldova, Russia’s statement about the consequences of Chisinau’s cooperation with NATO was considered a threat. This was announced by the speaker of the Moldovan Foreign Ministry Daniel Voda on Facebook (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

He stressed that Moldova is a peaceful and neutral state, and called it a threat to say that its ties with NATO can be compared with the “sad experience of Ukraine.” According to him, cooperation with the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance is absolutely transparent. “Neutrality does not mean isolation, demilitarization or indifference to what is happening in the world,” Voda explained.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman added that “Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has dramatic consequences for our country.” That is why Moldova needs to “show solidarity with friends.”

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin warned about the consequences of pumping Moldova with NATO weapons. In his opinion, the intensification of cooperation between Chisinau and the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance in the military and military-technical spheres is a factor that undermines the security of Moldova itself to a greater extent.