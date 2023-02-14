Air Moldova airline: the airspace of Moldova is closed, the reasons are not reported

In Moldova, the airspace was closed without explanation. Reported on February 14 RIA News with reference to the statement of the airline Air Moldova in social networks.

It is specified that all scheduled flights have been cancelled. The airline noted that they expect the resumption of flights, but did not specify the timing. Chisinau International Airport and the country’s authorities have not yet commented on the situation.

In October last year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration (MIAEI) of Moldova accused Russia of violating the country’s airspace. The press service clarified that three cruise missiles fired from Russian warships in the Black Sea violated the airspace of the republic.