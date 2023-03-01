A thousand people attempted to storm the seat of the Moldovan government in Chisinau, the capital. Moldovan police have made several arrests after clashes with demonstrators from the pro-Russian party Sor who attempted to break in. The protesters then walked towards the city hall. Here the governor of the Orhei region, Dinu Turcanu, of the Sor party, asked that the government help the population in the face of rising energy prices. The protest with thousands of demonstrators is organized by the Movement for the people, which also includes the Sor party which accuses the government of corruption. In turn, the government accuses the movement, and in particular the SOR, of wanting to destabilize Moldova.



