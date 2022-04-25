Transnistria, bombs against the security ministry

The headquarters of the Transnistrian Security Ministry was attacked with anti-tank grenades. This was announced on interior ministry of the pro-Russian separatist region from the Moldova, a self-proclaimed republic, located on the border with Ukraine. “The windows on the upper floors have been destroyed – reads the note from the ministry – smoke comes out of the premises. The adjacent area has been cordoned off by agents. An investigating team, bomb squads, firefighters, ambulances and specialists from other emergency services. According to the first findings of the investigation, shots were fired using a light anti-tank grenade launcher. No victims are reported. “

There Transnistria, a territory of just half a million inhabitants, mostly Slavs, broke ties with Moldova after an armed conflict (1992-1993) in which it had the help of the Russians. Since the end of that conflict, which cost the lives of hundreds of people, Moldova has always pushed for the integration of the two territories divided by the Dniester River, which separatists have always refused to do. Under the agreement for the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Transnistria signed in July 1992, Russia sent 2,400 troops to ensure peace in the area, but this contingent has been reduced over the years. Today, the day after the Easter of Resurrection, it is a feast both in Moldavia and in Transnistria.

