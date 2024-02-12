Moldova will be able to restore its economy only in cooperation with Russia. This was stated by the chairman of the opposition Shor party, banned in the republic, Ilan Shor to journalists following a meeting with Vice-Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev on February 12.

“Today our task is to restore, re-build good, friendly relations with the Russian Federation, become a member of the EAEU, actively participate, increase our own production, find opportunities to exchange experience in the field of education, innovative technologies, create joint ventures on the basis of which businesses can develop production and so on,” he said.

According to Shor, Moldova is in a terrible economic and social situation; its citizens essentially live on the brink of survival. The oppositionist noted that the West is trying to turn citizens against the Russian Federation, but in fact Russia is the country’s historical friend and partner.

“All Western propaganda has worked for the last three years to tell how bad it is here and how good it is there. The task of me and my team is to tell people the truth and show that cooperation, friendship and relations with our historical friend, partner are the only way to get out of the collapse and crisis situation into which the current Moldovan pro-Western regime has plunged us,” the politician said.

Shor said that the residents of Moldova are completely disappointed in the idea of ​​the country joining the European Union.

“The population today is completely disappointed in the pro-European idea,” he said.

Earlier, on February 11, ex-President of Moldova Igor Dodon condemned the country’s anti-Russian course. He noted that the power in Moldova switched over to the side of the United States and began to consider itself an enemy of Russia, which acts contrary to the national interests of the country.

On January 26, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said that Moldovan President Maia Sandu is a strong leader in difficult conditions and Moldova's goal of joining the EU by 2030 is achievable.

Before this, on December 24 last year, Sandu raised the issue of holding a referendum on the country’s accession to the European Union. According to her, the future of the country lies in the “European family.” In addition, the head of state noted that she intends to run for a second term in 2024. Moreover, the next day the Moldovan opposition party Revival accused Sandu of usurping power.

On December 15, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Moldova does not meet the strict criteria for joining the European Union. He noted that the EU is now going through “not the best times in its history,” and in this regard it becomes clear that the decision to start negotiations with Chisinau is absolutely politicized.