Moldovan President Sandu: the country did not find a debt of $ 800 million to Gazprom

Moldova did not have a multimillion-dollar debt to the Russian Gazprom. This was stated by President Maia Sandu, her words lead “Moldavskie Vedomosti”.

According to the head of state, the government hired an international company that conducted an audit and did not reveal that Moldovagaz had debts to Gazprom in the amount of $800 million (about 77.12 billion rubles). “They wanted to deceive us in 2021,” Sandu said at a meeting with residents of the Gagauz autonomy in the village of Kongaz.

In October 2021, Chisinau agreed with Gazprom to extend the contract for the supply of fuel to the republic if an audit of the debt of the Moldovagaz company is carried out in 2022. To conduct the audit, the government hired two independent companies – the Norwegian Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma and the British Forensic Risk Alliance & Co.

However, Moldova did not manage to complete the audit within the promised period. Due to “a gross violation of the deadlines for concluding an agreement on the settlement” of the debt, Gazprom threatened to completely stop gas supplies to Moldova. The company emphasized that they could take such a step even if the country does not pay for current deliveries on time.