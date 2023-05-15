Moldova is going to withdraw from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly. This was announced on May 15 at a briefing by the chairman of the country’s parliament, Igor Grosu, the website of the TV channel reports. Moldova1.

“After discussions with citizens, visits to the territories, after consultations with the party, the president of the country, I inform you that I initiated the procedure for the Republic of Moldova to withdraw from the CIS treaty. After 30 years, it became clear that the inclusion of Moldova in the structures of the CIS did not help us <...> to resolve the Transnistrian conflict,” Grosu said.

The Chairman of the Parliament noted that this is only the first step in this decision. After it, it is planned to evaluate all the agreements signed by Moldova within the framework of the CIS, and at the right time to adopt other decisions and declarations.

“According to the procedures, at the next meeting of the Permanent Bureau of the Parliament, I will submit a proposal to apply to Prime Minister Dorin Recean with a request to prepare a legislative initiative to denounce the Convention on the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the CIS States <...>. Later, when it reaches the parliament, we will vote for the denunciation of the agreement,” the head of parliament summed up.

At the end of February, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova, Nicu Popescu, said that Chisinau was starting the process of withdrawing from dozens of agreements with the CIS. Now between the association and Moldova there are about 330 agreements, said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova (MFAEI), but it is not known which agreements Chisinau is going to break.

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Viktor Vodolatsky told Izvestiya on April 21 that Russia would not put pressure on Moldova if the country’s authorities decide to leave the CIS. He noted that this is the right of choice of the citizens themselves.

On March 3, Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced that Moldova had signed an application to join the European Union (EU). Chisinau made this decision after similar requests to the EU from Georgia and Ukraine. Even then, Sandu stressed that when Moldova makes significant progress in the “European agenda, then the issue of withdrawing from the CIS will be decided.”