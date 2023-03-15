Russia had finalized a strategy in 2021 to seize political control of Moldova by 2030. The plan, dubbed “Strategic Goals of the Russian Federation in Moldova,” is revealed today by a consortium of independent investigative media, Ukrainska Pravda reports.

The objectives of the plan are: 1) To counter the influence of NATO and the EU; 2) Involving Moldova in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance between Russia and 5 other former Soviet republics; 3) Resolving the conflict with the self-proclaimed pro-Russian republic of Transnistria through a mediation from Moscow; 4) strengthen pro-Russian sentiments and counteract Romania’s cultural influence.

Written a year before the invasion of Ukraine, the plan envisaged not military interventions, but political pressure through energy supplies and the Transnistria issue, the expansion of pro-Russian media and the creation of pro-Moscow organizations, such as the of the Moldovan-Russian business of former Moldovan president Igor Dodon.

“The goal is not to insidiously annex the country, but to strengthen pro-Russian influence in Moldova, first of all to prevent pro-EU and pro-NATO trends. The Kremlin sees Moldova as a buffer rather than a part of the empire Just as in Georgia, it is a question of planting a stop sign directed to the West, preventing entry into the EU or NATO by any means,” a Chisinau intelligence source told the consortium of journalists. The media group includes The Dossier Center of former Russian oligarch now opponent Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Rise Moldova, Estonian, Ukrainian, Belarusian, German, American and Polish media.