Moldova temporarily closed its airspace on Tuesday due to a “flying object similar to a meteorological balloon-probe”, amid tensions with Russia, accused of wanting to destabilize the country, and Romania, a member of NATO, launched fighters.

In a statement released overnight, the Civil Aviation Directorate said it had “received a report that a small unidentified object was detected.”

Taking into account the weather conditions and the impossibility of identifying the object and its flight path,” the airspace was closed as a precaution and reopened at 2:46 p.m. (local time) when the danger was ruled out.

The reason had not been specified, but a Moldovan newspaper had referred to “a foreign drone that flies without authorization”.



He discovery of unidentified flying objects by nations around the world has made headlines in recent weeks, after the United States identified the presence of a Chinese “spy balloon” passing through its airspace.

Material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from the Chinese spy balloon shot down on February 4.

After the demolition of this, several Chinese balloons were detected in other countries, such as Canada, Colombia or Puerto Rico. Likewise, US intelligence maintains that these Aircraft have crossed the airspace of at least 40 countries in recent years.

However, there are flying objects whose origin is unknown. Until this Tuesday it was known of at least three UFOs (abbreviation for unidentified flying object) that were flying over the north of the American continent.

All the objects were shot down by the US air force; one of them with the authorization of Canada.

So far, the White House has claimed that there are no indications to suspect that it is espionage artifactsnor of Chinese origin, nor of aliens, so they are waiting to recover the downed artifacts to get more information about them.

The latest incident occurred this Tuesday after the closure of airspace in Moldova, due to an unidentified flying object.

The discovery of an unidentified flying object in Moldovan airspace heightens tensions between Moldova and Russia, which has been accused of an alleged plot to overthrow the government. Photo: AFP/EFE/EPA/DUMITRU DORU

The small country located between Ukraine and Romania has decided to drastically strengthen security measures against Russia’s alleged plans to overthrow the pro-European government.

“The plan includes attacks against state buildings and the taking of hostages by saboteurs of military origin disguised as civilians,” President Maia Sandu declared on Monday, “absolutely unfounded and lacking in evidence,” according to Russia.

According to the president, the Kremlin has “the involvement of internal forces”, such as the party of the fugitive pro-Russian magnate Ilan Sor, but also Russian, Belarusian, Serb and Montenegrin citizens and trained soldiers.

The information was mentioned by Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky in Brussels last week and comes from documents intercepted by the Ukrainian secret service.

In this tense context, Shor’s party announced anti-government demonstrations this Sunday in the Moldovan capital.

