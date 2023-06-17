The Moldovan party “Shor” announced that Chisinau is conducting an anti-Russian policy

Chisinau is pursuing an anti-Russian policy, although Moldova and Russia have friendly relations. This was stated by the deputy from the Moldovan opposition party “Shor” Vadim Fotescu, his words published on the official website of the political force.

According to Fotescu, the peoples of Russia and Moldova are united by common faith and values, but the Moldovan authorities are deliberately moving away from Russia.

“Moldova is systematically pursuing an anti-Russian policy, including in the sphere of the use of the Russian language. Now the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova is considering a bill to postpone the date and change the name of the Great Victory Day on May 9,” the party deputy admitted.

He also stated that the government of Moldovan President Maia Sandu is promoting anti-Christian and “anti-social values”, such as marches of the LGBT community.

Earlier, Sandu stated that the opposition, including the Shor party, is in contact with Russia and is trying to destabilize the situation in the republic. At the same time, the country’s leader called for protecting the Moldovan population from the “misinformation” caused by such cooperation.