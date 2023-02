How did you feel about the content of this article?

Natalia Gavrilita resigned on the day that Moldova denounced violation of its airspace during Russia’s missile attack against Ukraine | Photo: EFE/EPA/DUMITRU DORU

Moldovan President Maia Sandu accused Russia on Monday of planning a coup d’état with the help of citizens of Belarus, Serbia and Montenegro with military training.

These subversives would carry out violent actions disguised as protests, such as attacking state institutions and kidnapping authorities.

“Through violent actions, masked under the protests of the so-called opposition, the change of power in Chisinau would be forced”, explained Sandu in a public statement.

The president pointed out that the documents received last week by the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reinforce the Russian plan to internally destabilize Moldova.

The actions would have the support of criminal groups such as the (pro-Russian political) Shor formation and all its branches, veterans and people around the (fugitive oligarch Vladimir) Plahotniuc.

Sandu declared that the Russian objective is “is to undermine the constitutional order and exchange the legitimate power of Chisinau for an illegitimate one, which would put our country at the mercy of Russia”.

Some of the direct impacts of this action would be the paralysis of Moldova’s integration into the European Union, as well as the use of the country’s military power in the War against Ukraine.

“All those who participate in these actions directed against the State of the Republic of Moldova, external elements, members of political parties and criminal groups, and all those who protect them, must be held accountable. The Kremlin’s attempts to organize violence in our country do not will succeed. We remain calm and believe in Moldova, “Sandu stressed.