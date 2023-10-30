The head of Moldova’s intelligence service, Mustiata, accused the Russian Federation of interfering in local elections

Russia allegedly interfered in the election campaign of local authorities in Moldova. The head of the Information and Security Service of the Republic, Alexander Mustyatsa, made accusations of interference in the elections scheduled for November 5, reports TASS.

“We have operational information, as well as evidence, that the Russian Federation is influencing the local elections on November 5, which undermines the democratic process in our country,” he said.

According to him, Moscow is illegally financing the election campaign. In addition, the head of the Moldovan intelligence service accused the Russian Federation of bribing voters and candidates, as well as disinformation.