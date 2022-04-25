Moldova | A bombardment took place at the headquarters of the Transnistrian security service

There was no recent information on the perpetrator or purpose of the attack.

Officially In the capital of the Russian-speaking Transnistria, which belongs to Moldova, Tiraspol was hit by a bomb on Monday at the headquarters of the local Ministry of State Security. It tells about this, among other things BBC’s Russian language service.

According to the Ministry of Security, or in practice the Transnistrian secret police, there were “several explosions” in the building. News images reported by the local media showed a broken window, smoke and a shoulder shot from the shoulder left on the street.

The headquarters of the Ministry are located at the intersection of Karl Marx Street and Manoilovinkatu Street. The latter refers to a short time in Transnistria as the first leader in the early 1990s Andrei Manoiloviin. Tiraspol is an open-air museum of the Soviet Union.

Transnistria declared independence from Moldova at the end of the short war in 1992, but has not been recognized by any UN member state. The region of half a million inhabitants along the Dniester River has electricity generation, industry, a Russian-speaking population and Russian soldiers operating under the title of “peacekeeper”.

Deputy Commander of the Central Military District of Russia Rustam Minnekayev raised Transnistria last Friday for a long time in the international news. Minnekayev denounced the conquest of southern Ukraine as a road to Transnistria, where he said “there has been a proven crackdown on the Russian-speaking population”.

The second day of Easter was celebrated in Transnistria on Monday, which is an official holiday in the region.

