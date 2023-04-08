Transistors, diodes, switches, potentiometers, capacitors, regulators. These electronic components are linked on a card, generating electrical patterns, voltage labyrinths with a single purpose: the production and modulation of sound. It seems like a technical riddle or a scientific problem, but we are talking about a synthesizer, the first Colombian analogue modular synthesizer: a device that, broadly speaking, allows you to play with sound like plasticine. A machine that can not only join several sounds in one place (synthesizes them), but invents new ones if you experiment with its colored cables divided into different modules. These experiments can generate irreplicable sounds, imitate cicadas or cricket chirping, or sometimes seem to come out of Star Wars but then get lost in time. Unlike most commercial synthesizers, which have predetermined sounds, the analog modular synthesizer is flexible: it does not respect sound patterns but is free. So free that sometimes it seems more like human communication, making unpredictable connections, than the routines of robots.

It was designed and built in by Ximena Delat, a young artist from Pereira who fell in love with sound synthesis while studying music at the Technological University of Pereira. If it sounds weird or unusual, it’s because it is: to a large extent, Colombia has been oblivious to the development and production of synthesizers, with a very few but very prominent exceptions.

A spirit DIY (Do IT Yourselfwhich translates to: do it yourself) has permeated the synthesis movement since its inception, particularly in a country like Colombia where official support is low and know-how necessary for its construction practically non-existent. In Pereira, as Delat tells it, it was Laura Katic, a friend and music student at the same Faculty, who introduced her to what Jacqueline Nova, the precursor of electroacoustic music in Colombia, called “the wonderful world of machines. ” It was love at first sight, the discovery of a universe of sound revealed through the transformation of electrical energy into acoustic vibrations, a kind of alchemy that converts current into tones, frequencies and timbres. Detat and Katic first founded an electronic music group called caperoozaand little by little they began to build the way for the first modular synthesizer.

On the trail of synthesis

Just as more than 100 years ago the artistic avant-gardes were excited by the prospect of electronic instruments and the possibility of “liberating sound”, as put by the French composer and electronic music pioneer Edgard Varèse, Ximena Delat marveled at the infinite plasticity of synthesis: the fact that through a summation of basic waves it is possible to recreate any imaginable sound.

It was a curiosity that led her to the Guerrero Arts Academy in Bogotá, no longer as a student but as a teacher. Trusting that there is no better way to learn a subject than by teaching it, Delat launched himself into teaching the course on “synthesizers and samplers”, rigorously preparing the material for weeks before entering the classroom, making sure he has enough command of the theory behind the synthesis to share it with his students. A deepening that only fueled his interest in the materiality of the synthesis, that is, in the techniques, technologies and skills required for its concrete realization, its incarnation in circuits and electronic components.

Understanding the operation and the acoustic and physical principles that govern the phenomenon of synthesis is one thing, but designing and building a synthesizer is something quite different. For that, Delat needed practical knowledge and concrete experience, precisely the two things he did not find in Bogotá. His journey into the world of synthesis had to continue, but this time far from the country, right there where Jacqueline Nova, almost 50 years before, had let his sonorous imagination fly and strengthened his knowledge of electroacoustic music: Buenos Aires.

In the electronic arts program at the National University of Tres de Febrero, Delat was lucky to meet Ernesto Romeo, a Latin American benchmark for sound synthesis and exploration, a key link within the scene that allowed him a direct and tactile to those machines that before had seen only from afar.

In La Siesta del Fauno, Romeo’s studio and laboratory, a place that is more like a museum of electronic sound artifacts and a space for play and exploration, Delat came into contact with the great systems of the past: with the Moog IIIP, the Roland System 100 and the Arp 2600. It was a lesson in technique and acoustics but also in history, how the first synthesizers were developed at the beginning of the 20th century and their evolution at the hands of famous inventors such as Robert Moog, Serge Tcherepnin and Don Buchla . From contemplation to praxis, Delat now had the tools to take the next step, that of manufacturing, one that came to fruition thanks to Manuel Osorio, a young inventor of electronic instruments and manager of the underground Buenos Aires electronic that taught him about electronic components, printed circuits and power sources.

From theory to manufacturing

With the knowledge and experience gained, Delat returned to Colombia in 2017 with Laura Katic, her friend and partner in electronic adventures, who had also specialized in music production and sound design at that time. The two founded Circuito Sonoro LAB, a sound creation and experimentation workshop.

Circuito Sonoro, Delat says, is characterized by an open, playful and democratic spirit, a space in which everyone is welcome, regardless of their previous knowledge or skill level. Exactly what it is about, as Delat explains, is “opening up the world of synthesis so that everyone can participate, converting the creation of sound machines into a form of shared activity, of joint exploration”.

True to that vision, Circuito Sonoro is an itinerant laboratory, a walking workshop that moves through different regions of the country, taking synthesis to remote places and in the process generating new communities of innovation. What Delat and Katic do in their workshops is to generate links between people, bringing together different experiences, perspectives and sensibilities around sound exploration, an exercise that contributes to the decentralization of knowledge and culture in the country.

It was in this dynamic and collaborative context, where curiosity, theory and practical skill converge, that the first Colombian modular synthesizer was born, a milestone in the history of national invention and an example of a cultural enterprise in a field that has been dominated by historically by men. With the tools he had on hand, and the components available at the local electronics market, Delat managed to build it.

Circuito Sonoro’s modular synthesizer is an inexhaustible factory of acoustic marvels, of sounds that force us to unaccustom our ears and pay attention to unusual and often dissonant registers. Its heart may be synthetic, but the frequencies it emits resemble the organic, as if its circuits wanted to express the sound of the earth, the mountains, the jungles and the creatures that live there. With a couple of cables and a few knob adjustments it’s possible to hear synthetic birds or even insects, as if a jungle bird was being responded to by its electronic counterpart. Delat has an explanation for this: aren’t the circuits similar to the roots of trees or the nervous system of animals? Isn’t a sine wave the foundation of all possible sounds? In any case, the truth is that, thanks to his ingenuity and perseverance, his deep immersion in the world of synthesis and his determination to share his knowledge with all who are interested, Delat has created the most unlikely sonic artifact, a that reflects the exuberance of our soundscape and at the same time contributes to its synthetic expansion.

