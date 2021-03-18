Grenade: Historic match for those of Diego Martínez. They are just over 90 minutes away from being among the top 8 teams in the Europa League. As has been the case in recent times, Granada has suffered numerous casualties: the absences of Milla, Neva, Soro and the unregistered Fede Vico, Quini, Adrián Marín and Domingos Quina. Machís, with annoyances, comes to this game with just enough. They return after serving a sanction Germán, Yangel Herrera and Montoro. If the team maintains the intensity and strength behind, the move to the quarterfinals is a fact.

As to follow: German: The center-back was dismissed in Los Cármenes due to suspension and tonight he returns to the rear. Key at the defensive level and set pieces.