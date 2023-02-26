With videoHundreds of people gathered on Dam Square in Amsterdam on Sunday afternoon to demonstrate for the right to affordable housing. The demonstrators have protest signs with them with texts such as ‘fix the housing market’ and ‘slum lords function elsewhere’. Slogans are also shouted such as ‘legalise squatting, squatting will continue’.



Interior editorial



Feb 26 2023

The demonstration started with speeches and is also scheduled for a march. According to a reporter at the scene, the atmosphere is friendly. During the speech on stage, the organization said that the turnout is lower than last time, in 2021. Then about 18,000 people participated in the housing protest in Amsterdam’s Westerpark. “But that doesn’t matter because what matters is that we make our statement.”

Housing protest on Dam Square in Amsterdam. © Michel van Bergen



Room for 900 euros per month

One of the demonstrators is 19-year-old Pippi from Dordrecht. She says she is forced to live with her parents because she cannot find affordable housing in Amsterdam. According to her, it is a ‘mess’ on the housing market. She also says she looked for a room in the capital for an internship, but only found a room with a woman sitting at home for 900 euros a month. See also 'Suspected bomb maker Lockerbie disaster in US cell'

“I’m here because two years ago I couldn’t find a room in The Hague for eight months,” says a student from Switzerland who wishes to remain anonymous. “Because it was so difficult, I had to go back to my parents in Switzerland.” The student says she has now found a room, ‘but with mold on the walls’.

The organization of the meeting stated in the announcement that ‘the number of homeless people has not decreased, the availability of social housing has not increased and millions of tenants still live every day with the consequences of overpriced temporary contracts in the free sector. sector’. According to the organization, there are ‘numerous empty buildings in the Netherlands, for the benefit of large retail companies and real estate investors’.

Text continues below the image.

Demonstrators during a housing protest on Dam Square. © ANP



Mars

It was previously announced that the route for the march has been adjusted because the organization has not agreed to the conditions of the so-called triangle of mayor, chief public prosecutor and chief of police. The organization wanted to walk from the Dam through the Kalverstraat, but it was later announced that the march will go from the Dam over the Rokin to the Waterlooplein. See also The Coronel brothers experience a mega bang in the Dakar

The authorities were afraid that safety would be compromised due to a high turnout and crowds, including spring break. The demonstrators were only allowed in groups of 400 people at a time through the Kalverstraat with a maximum number of 2000 participants. The organization of the housing protest did not want that.

A spokeswoman for the housing protest reports that the march may still be run through Kalverstraat due to the lower turnout.

In 2021, a large housing protest in Rotterdam got out of hand. That protest was peaceful until police tried to isolate a group of anarchists in the march. The police action has received a lot of criticism afterwards.

Demonstrators during a housing protest on Dam Square. © ANP



Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site. See also A country that needs to face cynicism - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO