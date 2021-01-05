A mold that spreads at home is relatively easy to spot: Dark spots between the tiles in the bathroom that do not disappear when you clean or that come back quickly. Dark, damp spots on the walls, especially next to the windows or on the ceiling. If you discover this in your apartment, the following applies: Do not first try your luck with home remedies or mold removers, but inform the landlord immediately! Jutta Hartmann from the tenants’ association explains what rights and obligations both tenants and landlords have.

Is mold growth a reason for rent reductions?

Yes, but not overnight. You can announce this verbally, but it is better to inform the landlord in writing. Because in this way you secure your rights to defects, i.e. the right to reduce the rent. But, says Jutta Hartmann, press spokeswoman for the tenants’ association: “If in doubt, don’t cut your rent straight away.

If you fall behind due to a premature rent reduction, you may provide your landlord with a reason for termination. Instead, we advise you to declare in the written notification that you will only pay the full rent conditionally. ”Because: The tenant retains the right to withdraw the overpaid rent from the landlord later – once the case has been clarified and a reduction rate has been set reclaim.

Who is responsible for mold growth?

Who is to blame is a frequent issue that is repeatedly brought up in court. The decisive factor for the judgment is the cause of the mold infestation. If structural defects are the reason, the landlord is responsible. Therefore, in the event of a dispute, he must prove that there are no structural reasons. In contrast, the tenant is obliged to ventilate and heat sufficiently. If there are no structural complaints, the tenant has to prove that he is fulfilling this obligation. Jutta Hartmann explains how this can be done: “Record your ventilation and heating habits in writing. Consider photographing a thermometer showing the internal temperatures. Call on witnesses. ”It is also helpful to ask the neighbors whether they also have mold in the apartment: If the problem occurs throughout the house, it is most likely due to structural defects.

Who needs to have the mold removed?

The landlord is responsible for the removal – regardless of who is identified as the cause. If he does nothing, the tenant can set a deadline (preferably in writing). If nothing happens after that, the tenant can initiate the removal himself. In the event of a dispute, the court decides who bears the costs for mold control – including any costs for expert opinions. The costs can also be split up. It is of course less stressful to reach an out-of-court settlement.

Can I claim compensation for pain and suffering if my health suffers?

If the tenant believes that the mold is making him sick, he must plausibly demonstrate that his claim to compensation for pain and suffering is justified. Contributory negligence on the part of the tenant can reduce the claim. But this is always an individual decision.

How can I avoid mold in the apartment? So that it doesn’t get that far in the first place, the tenants’ association provides practical tips for correct heating and ventilation on its website mieterbund.de: Even in autumn, winter and spring, room temperatures should not be below 14 degrees in the bedroom, 20 degrees in living rooms and 21 Degrees fall in the bathroom. The doors between cooler and warmer rooms should ideally always remain closed.

So that a moderate average temperature is maintained and the walls do not cool down, the heating should not be switched off completely – even when you are outside the house. Because the moisture in the air condenses on cold walls – an ideal breeding ground for mold spores.