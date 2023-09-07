On the way to the inevitable sprint to Zaragoza — victory for the Colombian from Paipa, his lagoon in Boyacá, his conqueror’s name, Juan Sebastián Molano — time seems to stand still. The platoon flies at 44 per hour and it seems that it is stopped, such a need for speed generates, almost addiction, abuse. Yawns. Time that does not pass, in which nothing happens. It doesn’t even seem to pass the landscape, which is repeated in a loop. He surrounds the Moncayo, which does not blow or scare like other times, and Egan Bernal, uncomfortable, already digs into the tail, into the tip of the whip that takes him from one side to the other. The psychedelic Monegros, to his left. The Ebro. Heat wave heat. He plays pedal. late summer. Imagination, in the Pyrenees. The next day. The Tourmalet also waiting hot. More than 20 degrees, they say, will heat up at the top. Not even in July on the Tour like that. But in the Tour, arriving at the Tourmalet, it accelerates so much, anxiety, anticipation, the heart of Sepp Kuss, the gregarious leader. The third man of the Jumbo. “My leaders, Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic, have experience, they know how to win,” says the rider from Durango, Colorado, in his peculiar Spanish. “For me, every day as a leader is a step into territory that I have never stepped on. I don’t know how far I can go, but I have a lot of confidence in myself and I will try to win the race.” He waits for Remco Evenepoel to attack to antagonize him, and leave the Spanish behind, Juan Ayuso, who is in pain after the fall on Wednesday, and sleeps badly; to Enric Mas, who is waiting for the wave.

Time only beats at the end. Flying goal in Villanueva, next to Gállego. The Jumbos open their eyes, the only ones, and Roglic sprints to earn 4s. He is already only 23s behind Remco. He never tires of harassing the fiery Belgian. Molano UAE time. They wait patiently for their time, in the María Agustín arch, past the false Mudejar of the bullring. Marc Soler, who multiplies in the mountains in support of Ayuso and Almeida, places Molano at the wheel of Rui Oliveira. They stick to the left. They neutralize the Alpecin of Kaden Groves. They calmly wait for their time and when he arrives, Molano yells, come on, it’s time, to the Portuguese. “I did my good watts. He left me in position. I just had to drive and win,” says Molano, already a winner at Cibeles in 2022. “It was the great day.”

