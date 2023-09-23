The football seen by the players needs a hand. “We have to do something, because we are killing football” says Maheta Molango. He is the Italian who has been at the helm of the PFA for two years, the English footballers’ union responsible for all the professionals, from the Premier League to League Two to the women’s league. He also sits on the board of FifPro, the global union, and at 41 years old, with the magic of Vialli and Mancini’s Sampdoria in his eyes still in his mind at the beginning of the Nineties which he proudly supports, he has lived in the world of football in practically every capacity: first as a footballer, with experiences in Spain, England and Germany; then sports law lawyer, top manager of Malaga with NBA star Steve Nash as boss (Molango also worked for the Phoenix Suns) and now president of the English union. When he speaks, people tend to listen to him: whether it is those footballers he is trying to convince that “sooner or later life on the pitch ends”, or when he repeats to Fifa and UEFA that they play too much.