He World pandemic, performed single card in Hamburg and on dash distance, it was for the French Vincent Luis, who revalidated title. Adopted by the younger Portuguese Basque Vilaça (20 years) to 2 seconds and one other Frenchman accomplished the rostrum, Leo Bergere, at 5. And he choked for the Spanish: Fernando Alarza completed twenty seventh and three-time champion Mario Mola, forty sixth. Antonio Serrat (twenty fourth), Genis Grau (forty third) and Roberto Sánchez Mantecón (52th) they weren’t up both. There was no world podium with out Spaniards since 2006.

The AND YOU (Worldwide Triathlon Federation), seeing the entire season in peril and on the threat of leaving the observe report clean, He determined without warning on August 25 to transform the Hamburg World Collection occasion, maybe the one one that may be run this yr, into the World Cup. The final {that a} race was performed was in 2008, with Javier Gómez Noya as champion. However since then, the winner has been probably the most constant of the seven occasions on the circuit.

Thus, journey and well being restrictions prevented New Zealanders, Australians and Canadians from showing in Hamburg, three powers. And the fivefold world champion Javier Gómez Noya, who didn’t take into account it “truthful”, stayed house.

The unusual championship (750 m. Of swimming, 20 km by bike and 5 km of working) began with the previous normality of the brothers Jonathan and Alistair Brownlee squeezing in swimming, forming a bunch of eight triathletes forward on the bike with Luis inside. Mola (who has made his first steps in athletics this yr) and Alarza have been stranded in a peloton from behind. And so they got here out greater than 20 seconds into the final transition. The Brownlees, additionally in a well known picture, paid for his or her effort within the 5,000 meters. And Vincent Luis imposed his legislation.