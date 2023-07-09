Good news for Mol and Plooij: they can stay!

At the moment we have the honor of being able to watch all races in the Netherlands via Viaplay. They have a slightly different approach to covering the sport compared to Ziggo.

Where Ziggo was the cozy family with fanboys at the table, Viaplay is much more down-to-earth with fanboys at the table. The commentary is also a bit monotonous: “Look at this Lando Norris braking ultra late in his orange McLaren”.

Or, like @edge summed it up very nicely:

Rick Winkelman has already taken over some free practice sessions from Olav Mol. A really nice guy to listen to. He talks less sensationally than Olav Mol, but in return you get a lot of substantive knowledge in return. I don’t think I would switch back to Dutch commentary anytime soon now that I’m used to Alex Jacques and Jolyon Palmer/James Hinchcliffe on F1 Live, but for anyone with Dutch commentary this is a huge improvement over Melvin and Nielson who were even more boring. are the spoken version of a wikipedia page about the paramecium. Edge, knows its Wikipedia pages.

Ziggo lurking

Olav Mol has a larger vocabulary and more intonation in his voice, plus a backpack of extra knowledge and you just notice that when you’re watching a race. Now that Viaplay has the greatest possible difficulty in tightening its belt, Ziggo is lurking to reclaim the rights.

Last we could report that Olav Mol and Jack Plooij did NOT have to come back. Their moment would be over. The old program boss who devised the current format is now gone. But guess what: the rumors are not correct! That reports TotalTV. They have it directly from VodafoneZiggo, so you know it has to be right.

Plooij and Mol can just stay

Spokesman Bert Heugts says it all nonsense is. According to him, Ziggo is the sports channel in the Netherlands and they work with the best analysts and reporters. According to him, Olav Mol and Jack Plooij also fall under this. They do not recognize themselves at Ziggo in the rumor that they do not have to come back. On the contrary.

The only question that remains is whether Viaplay will retain the rights. On the one hand, things are not going too well for the Swedish shop, but on the other hand, Formula 1 is their showpiece. That is precisely why everyone in the Netherlands has Viaplay. If you take away the F1, no one will be interested in the streaming service anymore.

Anyway, now it’s your turn, dear readers! What do you want? Viaplay or Ziggo? Melvin and Nelson or Olav and Jack? Let us know in e comments!

This article first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

