Casablanca (AFP)

Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca has contracted with South African coach Rulani Mokwena to take over the technical management, succeeding Aziz Ben Askar.

Wydad left last season without any title, and failed to qualify for continental championships for the first time in 11 seasons, following problems experienced by the club related to its former president, Said Naciri.

The Casablanca club wrote on its official social media pages, “Welcome, coach Rulani Mokwena, ready to lead us to victory,” without revealing details of the contract and the coach’s assistant staff.

Al-Mountakhab newspaper reported that the contract is for two seasons with an entirely foreign assistant staff, except for a local assistant coach.

Mokwena, 37, has coached South African club Mamelodi Sundowns for the past two years, leading them to win the first edition of the 2023 CAF Champions League, as well as the local league three times.

Mokwena became the second South African coach to coach one of the big teams in North Africa, after Pitso Mosimane, who coached Al-Ahly of Egypt and led it to the African Champions League title twice (2020 and 2021).

Mokwena revealed during his presentation at the club’s headquarters in Casablanca, “I was warned against signing with Wydad, but I find myself ready for this challenge. I realize that the mission will not be easy, but this team deserves success and I will work on that.”

He touched on the team’s contracts for the upcoming events, saying, “Things have changed a lot from before, after the departure of captain Yahya Jabran, international full-back Yahya Attiyat Allah, and other players. Of course, their absence will be influential, as we did not work to replace them with new elements, but we see that the team will be stronger in the future, especially with the presence of other players such as Jamal Harkas and others.”

“Wedad Al-Umma” seeks to return to success, after businessman Hisham Ait Mena took over its presidency, succeeding Al-Nasiri.