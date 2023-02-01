Mokat | The grocery store’s online order went wrong, and the family is still eating the chili they ordered three years ago

At best, you can get a good laugh out of an online order gone awry. HS readers have accidentally ordered huge amounts of fruit, a scarf for a “soccer player” and glasses with which you can’t see.

Party crowd got a lot of laughs when the rocking horse ordered as a birthday present for a 1-year-old was decorated with grandfather’s name.

The Bambi-looking, sweet and soft swing was ordered from an online store, where the name of the recipient of the gift had to be entered in the form when ordering. Grandpa didn’t notice this, so the name of the giver of the gift was spelled out in pink letters on the rocking horse’s legs, in the middle of the flowers: Markku.

Later, the real name was changed to Bambi’s legs, but the mistake that happened in the fall of 2020 still makes the family laugh.

Due to a mistake, 1-year-old Emilia first got a rocking baby as a gift, the legs of which read grandfather Markku’s name. Since then, Bambi’s legs were changed.

Helsingin Sanomat asked readers for stories about mistakes in online ordering. Only the comments of authors whose names and contact information are known to the editors have been used in the stories.

More the person who answered the survey made a mistake with his food order. The chilies in particular have caused tears.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, a chef from Raisio ordered 300 grams of fresh chili from Citymarket instead of 30 grams. Chili is rarely eaten in large quantities, so the customer donated part of his order to his friend. He dried the rest, and the stocks still haven’t dwindled.

Even more wildly happened to a chili orderer from Helsinki, who thought he had clicked four fresh chilies into his grocery basket. However, 2.4 kilos of chili was brought home.

“Apparently they would have delivered a full four kilos, but the store had reportedly run out of chilies,” says the reader.

The food order of the reader from Espoo, on the other hand, was packed with six bunches of bananas instead of six bananas.

The food order from Helsinki ended up with an even larger amount of fruit than tangerines. Instead of 12 mandarins, 12 mandarin bags arrived in the trade order. Almost eight kilos of tangerines were eaten, although some had to be frozen for smoothies.

In online orders comical results can be caused by typos.

For example, Heinävedi doesn’t run out of drawing triangles right away, because thanks to an enthusiastic customer, instead of 25, 500 aids used in mathematics arrived. Each box contained 20 drawing triangles.

The reason for the spoiled glasses order of the reader from Helsinki remained a mystery. The reader says that he ordered reading glasses using the values ​​measured by the optician, but for one reason or another he can see less than ten centimeters away with the glasses.

An online shopper who was enthusiastic about hiking in Raahela decided to buy steel mugs from a foreign online store. When the mugs arrived, it turned out that the intended use as hiking mugs might need to be changed.

“The mugs were about five centiliters in size, apparently steel measurements intended for serving alcohol in restaurants. We playfully named them gnome mugs and they became decorative objects that forever remind us of the dangers of ordering from abroad,” says the reader.

Checking the grammar before placing an online order is not a bad thing either. That’s what a member of the Pirkkala football club said when he opened his scarf order that had arrived all the way from England.

“When the big box of scarves arrived, I proudly showed them to my friends. The friends burst out laughing. I started to see the text of the scarf, it read ‘Pirkkala football club’. Scarves have been very popular and many have started to call the company klur”, says the reader.

Part of readers got excited to think about more than ten years old moki. One of them was an entrepreneur from Tampere. He decided to order a light sign in the shape of the letter O, 70 centimeters in diameter, on the wall of his advertising agency. The production was in Estonia, but the delivery was to come right to the door.

A couple of weeks after the order, the truck driver called. He was bringing a sign, but the car is so big that he couldn’t drive it to the center of Tampere. The entrepreneur headed to the outskirts of the city. Opposite was a huge full-trailer truck with a small light sign on it. There was nothing else on board and that’s what made the situation so comical. However, to the entrepreneur’s surprise, the costs for the private transport did not come to more than ten euros.