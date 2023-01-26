Mokat | The CEO’s sign order went full Kummel: “Everyone burst out laughing”

One too many zeros slipped into the order and as a result the company got amusingly large signs in Tampere. HS collects experiences from its readers about online ordering mistakes.

From Tampere the company accidentally ordered giant-sized signs for its mailbox and reserved signs for its parking spaces.

“The signs were so big that you can’t say you didn’t notice that the place was reserved,” jokes Integrio’s sales director Timo Silver.

The company ordered new signs because it has just moved its office to new premises. The wish was for the company’s name and address information in the mailbox and signs for the seven parking spaces.

The mailbox sign had to be 35 millimeters high and 200 millimeters wide. However, when placing the order, a typing error occurred and one too many zeros slipped into the numbers. Parking lot signs are even slightly larger than this.

The Finnish sign manufacturer was already familiar to a company operating in the building automation industry.

“We order hundreds of signs from them every year, so we have price lists. Therefore, we did not receive an order confirmation. We did get confirmation about the lay out, but it looked good,” says Silver.

“They have no part in the lottery, this is ours.”

When the sign shipment arrived a couple of days after placing the order, the packaging was of course big. At first, the employees didn’t know which shipment actually arrived for them.

“When we opened the package, everyone burst out laughing – except for our managing director who placed the order Tomi Sammalniemi. There was some profanity from him. But he was already laughed at by the end of the day.”

Moka includes the message that the person doing it hurts, but it’s not the end of the world, says Silver.

When the matter was settled, the company ordered new signs. They arrived on Wednesday and were just the size of a passel.

Even giant-sized signs are not thrown in the trash. The sign of the mailbox remains on the wall of the office as a memory. In turn, parking signs have found their place as hockey launch pads in employees’ homes.