One of the unknowns of this market for Girona was knowing the fate of Mojica. The Colombian had all the ballots to leave the entity in this market, as it will eventually happen, and that is that he meets all the requirements to fit in a sale. It is one of the highest salaries of the team, his performance last year was not excellent, he has a poster and Girona paid 5 million for him, an investment that he intends to recover at least in part. In short, all the conditions for Mojica to leave Girona.

With all these factors in mind, both the club and the player were quite clear that their relationship ends in this market. Mojica’s fate, however, was far from clear. One of the first to be interested in the footballer was Getafe, an option that has cooled off, while Premier clubs were also interested in the footballer’s situation. L’Esportiu advanced that its destination would be Atalanta, information that has also been published in various Italian media, while Elche is also postulated as one of the possible destinations.

Mojica’s exit should be closed as soon as possible to release the salary mass and untie Quique Cárcel’s hands a bit in a slow market, but the sports director still has a lot of work to do.